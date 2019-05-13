We begin our week sharp as tacks on Sunday as the Moon waxes in Virgo at 12:21 p.m EST. It’s a great few days to get organized and reach for your goals. We come to our individual realizations on Monday when the Sun trines a retrograde Pluto. Veils are lifted, and greater understanding can be gained while these two planets work together. The Moon leaves Virgo at 1:18 p.m EST on Tuesday offering a short void-of-course break until 2:50 p.m EST, when she begins to wax in Libra. We’re dazzled by love and lust on Tuesday when Venus sextiles Mars.
It’s a beautiful day to feel sexy and bold, and it’s mood-boosting as the Sun shines in sensual Taurus. Action planet Mars cools off a little on Wednesday as he enters homey Cancer, encouraging us to put in action at home. Charming Venus bolsters her movement as she moves into Taurus on the same day, snuggling up into her own house of material possessions. Chatty Mercury sextiles intuitive Neptune on Wednesday, connecting our imaginations. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable while these planets open our minds.
The Moon waxes in friendly Libra until early morning Thursday at 5:37 a.m EST before going void-of-course until 5:25 p.m EST. Focus on simple and tedious tasks while the Moon takes her rest. She waxes in Scorpio just after, which ignites our desire for planning and action. Sweet Venus conjuncts change-making Uranus on Saturday, inspiring us to take more fashion risks. The Moon waxes full in Scorpio at 5:11 p.m EST on Saturday revealing our emotions and emphasizing our passions.