We begin our week sharp as tacks on Sunday as the Moon waxes in Virgo at 12:21 p.m EST. It’s a great few days to get organized and reach for your goals . We come to our individual realizations on Monday when the Sun trines a retrograde Pluto. Veils are lifted, and greater understanding can be gained while these two planets work together. The Moon leaves Virgo at 1:18 p.m EST on Tuesday offering a short void-of-course break until 2:50 p.m EST, when she begins to wax in Libra. We’re dazzled by love and lust on Tuesday when Venus sextiles Mars.