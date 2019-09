21-Year-Old Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff Is Coming For Your Reproductive Rights

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale doesn’t drop for another month but look no further than recent headlines on abortion if you want your fix of government representatives attempting to roll back reproductive rights in North America. This year, abortion rights have been under attack in America at an unprecedented rate since Roe V. Wade. Just this week, Georgia signed into law a bill that will ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected — that’s weeks before most women know they are pregnant. The anti-abortion movement has also been emboldened in Ontario.