Did This Royal Sussex Instagram Post Just Become The Most-Liked Royal IG Of All Time?

Hannah Rimm
The Royal Family has been Instagram-famous for years now — with followers in the millions for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka William and Kate), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Harry and Meghan), and the official royal family IG, as well as a solid 700k for Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (aka Charles and Camilla) — but little baby Sussex may have just taken the cake. With 2.7 million likes (and counting!) already, the newest addition to the royal brood has already taken the internet by storm. All this royal hullabaloo has made us BEYOND curious, so we've taken a look at the most liked royal IGs of all time.
