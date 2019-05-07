Cardi B Basically Wore The Met Gala Red Carpet

Cardi B just walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, and she left everyone shaking. The “Money” rapper arrived in a billowing, vampy red ensemble with a larger-than-life train by Thom Browne — that resembled the red carpet itself. In true Cardi form, she accessorized accordingly, with a lots of feathers, bling, and general over-the-topness. Even though she’s known for her flamboyant and bold wardrobe, with this year’s theme being all about camp fashion, it’s fitting that she decided to really go for it this year.
At her first Met Gala in 2018, then-pregnant Cardi essentially shut down the whole event when she wore a Moschino by Jeremy Scott gown that was dripping in gems and bling. The embroidered gloves, striking headpiece, and matching choker made this entire look a favourite from last year’s red carpet.
Just last week, Cardi wore a head-to-toe yellow ensemble to the Billboard Music Awards that was also adorned with glittering embellishment and, of course, nails to match. And earlier this year, she topped several best-dressed lists when she casually rocked vintage Mugler to the Grammys — it was just the second time in 25 years that the French fashion house offered up looks from its archives for a celebrity. Without a doubt, Cardi has been cementing her place in the fashion history books, and we are totally here for it.
Advertisement