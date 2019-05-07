The 2019 Met Gala may be over and done with, but that doesn't mean that we have to stop talking about it. The jury's still out on whether last night's camp theme was a red carpet success, or, for that matter, if many of the attendees even understood what the theme actually meant. Alas, we still found ourselves watching, Googling, and Instagram stalking every moment of the night from Serena Williams' neon sneakers to what happened to Jared Leto's severed head at the end of the night.
Since no one's quite ready to say "'til next year" to the Met Gala just yet, we’re setting our sights on what happened after the museum closed its doors. Yupp, we're talking about the Met Gala's infamous after parties — and with a handful of soirees for stars to choose from, celebs made sure to squeeze in a quick outfit change. Their style direction? A slightly toned-down but no less campy look for their second event of the night.
From Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian West, click ahead for a glimpse at what your favourite celebs wore after they left the Met.