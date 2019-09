There is one reason the promo clue might be a total misdirect, though. In the After The Episode clip for Game of Thrones, co-showrunner Dan Weiss says definitively that Dany has lost this second dragon and it’s going to greatly affect her going into the last two episodes (along with the death of Missandei). This certainly sounds like a 100 percent fact that Rhegal is dead, but the Game of Thrones showrunners haven’t exactly been super forthcoming over the last eight seasons when it comes to the truth (uh, Jon Snow is not coming back, anyone?), so they might be continuing that tradition up until the very end. This might not be the last we see of Dany’s last two dragons fighting for the Dragon Queen — that, or Euron is just really excited by flying things.