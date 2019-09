This Is How Much Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Worth

Joe Jonas rose to fame in 2005 as part of the Jonas Brothers, along with his brother's Nick and Kevin. The middle of the three brothers, Jonas was known for his harmonies, his eyebrows, and, of course, as the love interest in Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato . This was followed up by a stint on Hannah Montana as well as the Jo Bros' own Disney Channel show, Jonas. In his early years he dated many a Disney Channel star, and he famously dumped Taylor Swift via a voicemail. The Jonas Brothers saw immense success from 2007 to October 2013, selling 17 million albums worldwide , when they parted ways due to creative differences. Jonas went on to lead the band DNCE, most famous for it's single "Cake By The Ocean," which achieved multi-platinum status . In 2016, he reportedly sold his house in Sherman Oaks for $3.7 million USD, making him a pretty penny. That same year, Jonas met his now wife, Turner, and three years later she starred (along with the other Jonas wives) in the Jonas Brothers' comeback music video, "Sucker." The song debuted at number 34 for on the Billboard Top 100 Chart, making the Jonas Brothers reunion the beginning of a surefire success. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Joe Jonas is worth a whopping $25 million, as are both his brothers.