The Million Dollar Reason Netflix Is Landing Hollywood's Biggest Stars

Also on the list: Gal Gadot, who famously made a disproportionately low amount of money for Wonder Woman , but will be paid the much more appropriate figure of $10 million USD to reprise her role in Wonder Woman 1984, as well as Margot Robbie, who will earn $9 to $10 million USD for her upcoming film, Birds of Prey, and Emily Blunt, who will make $12 to $13 million USD for her upcoming role in A Quiet Place 2. But despite the somewhat comparable salaries across gender in Variety's list, it's worth noting that as recently as last year, George Clooney, the highest-paid actor in Hollywood , made more than the 10 highest-paid actresses across the board combined — and we're still a far cry from parity when it comes to paying men and women equally for their onscreen roles.