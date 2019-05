Daenerys Targaryen's Hair Should Rule The Seven Kingdoms

Regardless of where your house loyalty currently lies, you can't deny that Daenerys' character arc is one of the best in and out of Westeros, and her evolving look proves it. After all, some of the most telling clues in Game of Thrones hide in the characters' signature styles: While Jon Snow's man bun and Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) half-up style pay homage to their late father, Daenerys' growing braids tell of her incredible victories and equally formative losses.