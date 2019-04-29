Daenerys Targaryen's Hair Should Rule The Seven Kingdoms

With the Battle of Winterfell officially won, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has made it out of the Long Night relatively unscathed. No one really anticipated that she would meet an untimely death in the North, but Game of Thrones fans also didn't expect what's coming next to happen so soon: Daenerys setting sail to reclaim the Iron Throne.
Regardless of where your house loyalty currently lies, you can't deny that Daenerys' character arc is one of the best in and out of Westeros, and her evolving look proves it. After all, some of the most telling clues in Game of Thrones hide in the characters' signature styles: While Jon Snow's man bun and Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) half-up style pay homage to their late father, Daenerys' growing braids tell of her incredible victories and equally formative losses.
So, before the Dragon Queen journeys to King's Landing with what's left of her army, and presumably
Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington) by her side, we should revisit exactly how far Daenerys has come — because, wow, it's been a long road. Ahead, the epic evolution of Daenerys Targaryen.