The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Themed Instagram

Of course, the nail-art design is not at all random — Bey is too meticulous about her image for that. The design is a nod to the relaunch of her activewear brand, Ivy Park, in collaboration with Adidas . The Lemonade singer has been promoting the creative partnership heavy on her Instagram feed. In one shot, she's laying atop hundreds of Adidas sneakers... in a red Adidas bodysuit... with her Adidas manicure — as one does.