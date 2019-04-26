The Most Important Lyrics From Taylor Swift's "ME!" Explained

The new era of Taylor is upon us, and she has the perfect song to kick it off. "ME!" dropped at midnight on Friday and is pretty much the polar opposite of everything we heard on Reputation. Swift's last album was one of triumph via revenge, whereas "ME!" proves she's found success in the freedom to be herself. What's more, it's not just a song about Swift, but a song about everyone, because she's filled it with lyrics any listener can champion if they ever find themselves doubting who they are and what makes them special.
Swift enlisted Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie to sing along the track with her, and to appear in the "ME!" music video along with clues about her next album. Together, they've created an anthem of sorts — but don't worry, it's still filled with classic Swift clues and references that longtime Swifties will catch as nods to her past and reflection on how far she's come. Let's break down the most important lyrics ahead.
"I know that I went psycho on the phone / I never leave well enough alone"
Taylor Swift often sings about phones, but it's particularly poignant that this lyric is in the first verse of her post-Reputation debut, because her last era kicked off with a similar phone lyrics: "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's dead!" This new lyric seems to be an acknowledgement that the Reputation chapter has closed, and, as fans already noticed, she's returning to the aesthetic that most know and love.
"And trouble's gonna follow where I go"
However, Swift knows that whatever she does makes her the centre of attention. There will always be people who don't like her. But she's accepted that, and is still thriving despite it.
"I'm the only one of me / Baby, that's the fun of me."
Here we get to the thesis of the song: Swift is gonna Swift. If you don't like it, you don't have to be on board, but she's no longer apologizing for not being everyone's cup of tea.
"You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you"
And, finally, she's giving fans the opportunity to have that freedom as well. If you, like Swift, have ever had trouble accepting yourself, these are the words you need to hear. Learn from her journey this past few months and love what makes you different and unique, and don't sweat if not everyone feels the same.
