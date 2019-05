Taylor Swift Went Blue In Her "Me!" Video — & Fans Are Freaking Out

Swift's hair, which she strategically dyed hot pink ahead of her promotional campaign, was one of the first indicators that a candy-coloured video would drop. The pink hair was different for Swift, who we've only ever seen with variations of blonde , but symbolic of a colourful new era for the singer — especially when it was followed by post after post of pastel imagery on her Instagram feed, colourful outfits, and even confetti-strewn nails