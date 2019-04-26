Story from Beauty

Taylor Swift Went Blue In Her "Me!" Video — & Fans Are Freaking Out

aimee simeon
Friday is our favourite day of the week for obvious reasons, but this week, there was even more than just the start of the weekend to look forward to: Taylor Swift finally dropped her highly-anticipated music video for "Me!" (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), but not without giving fans a ton of cryptic clues leading up to its release.
Swift's hair, which she strategically dyed hot pink ahead of her promotional campaign, was one of the first indicators that a candy-coloured video would drop. The pink hair was different for Swift, who we've only ever seen with variations of blonde, but symbolic of a colourful new era for the singer — especially when it was followed by post after post of pastel imagery on her Instagram feed, colourful outfits, and even confetti-strewn nails.
That all led to even more surprises from Swift in the music video, where danced around in each scene with a different look: a deep-side parted bun, a cotton-candy pink bob with bangs, long Old Hollywood waves. And, at the very end, she traded her hot-pink tips for vibrant blue. Fans immediately declared her turquoise hair a look on Twitter.
Swift's look also convinced some of her supporters to go blue, too:
Though Swift currently seems to be committed to the year's hot-pink hair trend, it's safe to say that during this colour-saturated new era, anything goes for the singer. We're confident more colour — and more music — is on the way.
