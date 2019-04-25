Ever since she started promoting who-knows-what, Taylor Swift has done a total 180° from "Reputation" Taylor's dark lipstick and gothy wardrobe to a pastel-coloured, flower-covered version of herself. The singer is taking us back to her "Speak Now" days, and just in time for spring — because as much as we liked seeing Swift go edgy and mysterious for a bit, the more inspiration we can get for the season ahead, the better.
We're already eyeing the star's choice in nail art — namely, the glitter confetti nails she's been rocking all over the place. The statement manicure was first spotted in a promotional image Swift shared to Instagram; then, she wore a similar look to the 2019 Time 100 Gala. Not to be confused with your average glitter nail polish, this blossoming trend has a more texturized effect, as if you've actually layered on confetti.
The good news is that you don't need to make a trip to Michaels to copy the look. Ahead, we've rounded up the prettiest glitter confetti polishes that can add the same celebratory vibe to your nails — or just show the world how excited you are for what's to come on 4/26.
