Why I’ve Basically Given Up On Dating Completely

Meeting people I’ve found through dating apps is (first of all, everyone’s primary means of dating now, let’s be real) for me, such a sterile form of connection. If I already knew him, if we met out in the wild, like in the ‘90s, I might approach my dates with more vigour. I’d have clues and indications that could suggest to me that I’d enjoy being around this person — some groundwork would have been laid. But now, all I know is that he went skiing last winter and has two sisters with whom his mom still makes him take photos with in matching Christmas pajamas. If there was any actual human connection attracting me to my dates, I might look forward to them, instead of approaching them like they’re a scary jar from the back of the fridge that’s probably gone bad.