Lori Loughlin is currently facing legal drama for her alleged part in a wide-reaching college admissions scandal, which led to her longtime home of Hallmark severing ties with the actress. However, some people are standing by her: Loughlin’s When Calls the Heart co-workers apparently haven’t cut off the former Full House star.
In an interview with Popcorn Talk Network’s I Could Never Be program, per Deadline, When Calls the Heart actor Paul Greene declared that despite the issues that Loughlin’s legal woes have caused the show (When Calls the Heart is in the midst of reshoots since Loughlin’s exit), the cast is standing by the actress.
Advertisement
“We’ve all known Lori for a really long time, and, and when someone’s your friend and something happens to them, you don’t stop being their friend," Greene told I Could Never Be. “You support, no matter what happens.”
Greene also stated that the cast and crew of the Hallmark show — which was recently renewed for a seventh season — has come together since word of the college scandal broke.
"It’s been a time that I really feel and, and I can really trust that in the long run will really bind everybody together. Like, adversity brings family together," he said. "Everyone’s really pulling together now and doing the very best that they can with what they’ve been given." Previous to this interview, a few of the cast members shared more cryptic messages about the scandal. Mostly, they thanked fans for standing by the show.
Loughlin, along with her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying William “Rick” Singer to participate in a college scam that involved faking their daughters way onto the USC crew team.
Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli allegedly got into the Los Angeles-based school under the guise that they were recruits on the crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport during high school. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.
Loughlin’s When Calls the Heart co-stars may be loyal to the actress, but according to reports, Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is still furious with her parents for allegedly encouraging the USC scam.
Advertisement