J.Lo Will Be Honoured At The CFDA Awards

Jenny from the Block has truly mastered the high/low style. On the Louboutin-studded heels of her just-announced collaboration with fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award.
"From the infamous Versace dress, to her music videos that are cemented into pop culture world history, and to her myriad of iconic red-carpet moments, Lopez’s style has always been a standout,” the CFDA says in a statement. “Lopez also pioneered the business model of turning her beauty and style into that of a brand. Through her fashion, beauty, and fragrance lines, the Jennifer Lopez brand has to date grossed over a billion dollars.”
The multi-hyphenate will claim her trophy at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3 in New York City. “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.” Further, as CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg puts it, “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”
Lopez joins Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Depp, who’ve each been honoured as Fashion Icons.
