Unfortunately, Snow's hair isn't something we'll have for much longer. Come May 19 (or even before, gods forbid), we'll have to officially bid farewell to the Northern underdog — but not before reliving his impressive come-up. Despite what the late Ygritte famously said, Snow does know some things, and according to the last seven (soon to be eight) seasons, the King in the North could teach a masterclass in grooming a medieval beard. It must be that Stark/Targaryen bloodline