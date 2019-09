“Jordan actually had a good point in the beginning when she was like, ‘I’m still running, and I continue to run every single day,’” Martin says. The Jordan she speaks of is Jordan Sanders, Little’s heroine. Regina Hall plays the Atlanta tech mogul as a rampaging adult — someone who has no qualms physically tossing someone out of her way or roasting employees until they start bringing prescription medications to meetings. Jordan is forced to confront her own monstrousness when a child magician (Marley Taylor) accidentally makes her, well, little again. That is where Martin comes in. Through a reverse Big situation, Martin plays Young Jordan in the modern day. Relegated to middle school once again, Jordan relives her painful youth and opens her heart, all while learning her assistant, Issa Rae’ s fantastic April Williams, is so much more than a lap dog. Impeccable tiny pantsuits are involved.