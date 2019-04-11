The Best Memes To Post During The Game Of Thrones Premiere

Finally, after a torturous year and eight months since Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, Season 8 is returning to consume all of our lives once again.
As we prepare to enter the final season of the legendary show, there are a lot of loose ends to tie up — and it's got many of us bracing ourselves for the drama to begin. No matter who you're rooting for or how you're hoping for the show to close, chances are you've been waiting for this moment.
Game of Thrones has inspired nothing less than obsession in fans, drawing over 10 million viewers to HBO last season, with millions more illegally streaming the episodes online all over the world. Whether you are a seasoned veteran who's read all of the books and watched since the show's premiere back in 2011 or a new viewer who took advantage of the past 20 months (hey, who's counting?) to binge watch all seven seasons, there are sure to be a lot of moments in the coming weeks that will have us all screaming at our TVs, self-soothing with Game of Thrones whiskey, or sharing memes that make the whole thing just a bit more bearable.
And if you happen to be looking for Game of Thrones memes to share during Season 8, well, you've come to the right place. Ahead are eight that will help you make the best of every moment of the very last season. No matter what happens, who dies, or where the show takes us, you'll be prepared to react with these memes that sum up exactly what it feels like to head toward the end of an era.