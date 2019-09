What’s Going On With Olivia Jade’s Sister, Isabella Rose?

Olivia Jade has always been the Giannulli sister who prefers the spotlight, branding herself as an influencer and beauty guru through her YouTube channel and Instagram. That's why the 19-year-old has gotten more attention in the college admissions scandal than her sister, 20-year-old Isabella Rose. As we wait with bated breath for Olivia to break her social media silence, we can't forget that Isabella also has a life to return to.