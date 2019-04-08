What’s Going On With Olivia Jade’s Sister, Isabella Rose?

Olivia Jade has always been the Giannulli sister who prefers the spotlight, branding herself as an influencer and beauty guru through her YouTube channel and Instagram. That's why the 19-year-old has gotten more attention in the college admissions scandal than her sister, 20-year-old Isabella Rose. As we wait with bated breath for Olivia to break her social media silence, we can't forget that Isabella also has a life to return to.
Olivia's tendency to document her lavish life gave the world everything it needed to snoop on her (allegedly) fraudulent college student lifestyle, from her dorm room to her trips to Coachella. Post-scandal, she's apparently been using the "close friends" feature on Instagram to keep her loved ones updated, and is reportedly livid with her parents for putting her in this situation.
Isabella, however, is seemingly still on good terms with her parents, having been seen out with her mother as recently as Friday. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the parents, were indicted for allegedly bribing their daughters' ways into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, although neither Olivia nor Isabella plays the sport.
Isabella may be more closed-off online, but she has appeared some videos with her more public sister, including a trip they took to Italy together.
She also has a significant following on Instagram with 296k followers and the handle "@bella," which itself is impressive. However, her account is currently set to private, and she hasn't posted since March 1.
While her sister has plans to take over the beauty world, Isabella dreams of being an actress. She acted alongside her mother in Christmas movies and Homegrown Christmas and Every Christmas Has A Story, and planned to study acting at USC according to an interview gave with her mom on Today in 2017.
Despite initial reports, both Olivia and Isabella are technically still enrolled in USC, but the school is currently reviewing the cases of students involved in the scandal and will make decisions about their eligibility to continue at the university once they are done.
