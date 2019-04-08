17 Floral Afros That Will Make You Want To Burn Your Flower Crown

Festival season lineups may change every year, but one trend remains the same: flower crowns. You can mock them, but you can't escape them. It doesn't matter if you're on the West Coast kickin' it at Coachella, or eating a New York slice at Governors' Ball... there will be a Revolve romper-wearing Instagram star with a headband full of daisies. Get used to it.
But despite all of the Twitter jokes, everyone should feel free to do their hair however they please. And naturalistas with 'fros of all lengths have the advantage of taking it a step further by wearing flowers in their hair. Real or faux, this is a trend that truly feels fresh.