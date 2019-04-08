Story from Fashion

Marc Jacobs Got Married In The Most Marc Jacobs Way: Surrounded By Fashion Royalty

Tanya Edwards
Photo: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com.
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his longtime partner, model-turned-candlemaker Char Defrancesco, in a lavish celebration of their love in New York City on Saturday evening.
Not surprisingly, the couple’s celebration was full of meaning — and fabulous fashion.
The couple has been together for more than three years. Last year, E! News reports, Jacobs proposed to his love at Chipotle with a flash mob performing a choreographed dance to the Prince classic “Kiss.”
The iconic designer shared some of his prep on Instagram, revealing he had a selection of ties and footwear ready for the event, writing, “Choices. A gurl needs options.”
Jacobs shared a photo of his wedding ring and a meaningful onyx diamond penguin pin that he and Defancesco both wore. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity," he wrote.
The newlyweds arrived at their wedding reception at The Grill in Manhattan in high style, E! News reports, with Jacobs wearing a dark suit with white tie, and Defrancesco in a stunning green velvet jacket with black pants.
Marc Jacobs being, well, Marc Jacobs, the wedding guest list read like a who’s who of fashion royalty, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Christina Ricci, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Gigi and Bella showed off some major ‘70s fashion while posing with fellow guests.
Supermodel Campbell showed off a glittery evening wedding look by Balmain — including a fabulous cape — as she prepped for the “wedding of the year.”
Wintour, a longtime supporter of the designer, was also in attendance.
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star and singer Erika Jayne twirled in a Marc Jacobs confection before the nuptials.
Of course, a wedding reception this epic had to have a major cake and entertainment. The couple cut into a five-layer cake, after live performances, dancing, and a video sharing their love story.
