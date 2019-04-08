The moon waxes in sensitive Cancer on Wednesday night at 11:31 p.m. EST through to Friday evening at 7:32 p.m. EST. She goes void-of-course until 3:50 a.m. EST on Saturday morning. We’ll collectively seek the spotlight this weekend as the moon waxes in Leo for the rest of the day. Enjoy the company of your friends and loved ones as you entertain each other.