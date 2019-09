All Hail LVP, The Richest Real Housewife

Another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in full swing, and this time our favourite grande dame of Villa Rosa (who has thus far excelled at stoking the flames of drama without getting caught in the crossfire) is at the very centre of this season's #PuppyGate controversy . In the months since filming, LVP's relationships with her fellow Housewives have been strained, which could mean this season will be her last . (Her tagline this season is: "You can stab me in the back, but whilst you're there, kiss my ass.") But fear not. Whether or not she stays on RHOBH, LVP will remain a celebrated Bravo fixture — I mean, what are the SURvers without their British, pink-clad, dog-clutching boss to call the shots at her many West Hollywood eateries?