All Hail LVP, The Richest Real Housewife

Another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in full swing, and this time our favourite grande dame of Villa Rosa (who has thus far excelled at stoking the flames of drama without getting caught in the crossfire) is at the very centre of this season's #PuppyGate controversy. In the months since filming, LVP's relationships with her fellow Housewives have been strained, which could mean this season will be her last. (Her tagline this season is: "You can stab me in the back, but whilst you're there, kiss my ass.") But fear not. Whether or not she stays on RHOBH, LVP will remain a celebrated Bravo fixture — I mean, what are the SURvers without their British, pink-clad, dog-clutching boss to call the shots at her many West Hollywood eateries?
Advertisement
Before Bravo, LVP was still LVP. Reportedly the wealthiest of all the Housewives, Vanderpump got her start in her native England, where she first met her husband, Ken Todd, at a bar (fitting, no?). By 1998, the two had sold four London bars to the Trocadero group for 10.5 million pounds, and relocated to Los Angeles years later. In 2010, she entered the Bravoverse, flanked by her just-as-famous Pomeranian with alopecia, Giggy, and the rest is history.
One of the original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump earns an estimated $500,000 USD per season. She reportedly makes the same for her role on Vanderpump Rules, which she also executive produces. But perhaps her biggest source of income is her restaurant empire. Vanderpump and her husband own more than 25 bars and restaurants, including SUR, Pump, Villa Blanca, and, most recently, TomTom, named for the Toms of Vanderpump Rules. In 2016, Bustle reported that SUR earned an estimated revenue of $1 to $2.5 million USD per year, and Villa Blanca reportedly makes about the same.
Most recently, in a very on-brand move, LVP opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip. The menu includes a cocktail named after Giggy (the "Giggy Tonic") and SUR's famous goat cheese balls. Apparently, the new hotspot also has a wall adorned with photos of herself and her many beloved dogs.
Ever the entrepreneur, Vanderpump has peddled many a product over the years, including vodka and sangria, a pet line (aptly named Vanderpump Pets), a shoe called The Vanderpump (not to be confused with the Maloof Hoof), and a jewelry collection. She also runs a dog-rescue organization called Vanderpump Dogs and wrote a book called nothing other than Simply Divine. And she can claim yet another title still: former editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. Also, like many of her fellow Housewives cast members, Vanderpump dabbled in acting in the ’90s.
Like the mogul herself, Vanderpump's home has a splashy name. It's Villa Rosa, her 10,000-square-foot Beverly Hills compound, which she and husband Ken purchased in 2011 for $12 million after selling their much larger 17,000-square-foot Beverly Glen mansion for $29 million. Villa Rosa is also home to Vanderpump's many animals, including her seven dogs, a swan named Hanky, and two mini horses, the latter of which she bought Ken for his birthday. Vanderpump has also been very public about the fact that she bought both her adult children their homes, a decision she made because she wanted to upgrade their lifestyles after letting them start out on their own.
All in all, LVP is worth a reported $75 million USD, according to Celebrity Net Worth. And yet, she doesn't have a credit card. Clearly, she doesn't need one (though it hurts to think about all the credit card points she's missing).
Advertisement