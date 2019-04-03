Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for former reality star turned lifestyle entrepreneur Lauren Conrad. According to a new Instagram post, Conrad is pregnant with her second child.
"It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," Conrad wrote on Instagram.
In the picture, Conrad holds her belly while wearing a oh-so-Conrad floral sundress.
This is the Hills alum's second child with husband William Tell, the former guitarist for the band Something Corporate (the more you know!) and now lawyer. The pair married in 2014 and welcomed their first baby, Liam James, in 2017.
Just as Conrad is preparing to bring another little one into her life, her former Hills co-stars are ushering in a different chapter. (One that, yes...is still unwritten.)
A brand-new teaser trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings hit the internet on Tuesday. While it does not feature Conrad or one-time Laguna Beach rival Kristin Cavallari (the latter is doing her own reality series, Very Cavallari, on E!), it does feature stars like Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, and, quite randomly, actress Mischa Barton, who never appeared on The Hills but whose teen drama The O.C. did inspire its predecessor Laguna Beach. The series premieres June 24 on MTV.
Will the Hills gang show up for Conrad's baby shower...and document it? Likely not, but it's sweet that the entire crew is embracing new beginnings.
