Kim Kardashian Is Latest Family Member To Imply Cheating Scandal Drama Is Done

Kim Kardashian may have just closed the book on that Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama before it even has a chance to air on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality show returned on Sunday night and the trailer teased full coverage of the February scandal in which Woods claimed Thompson kissed her at a party — a betrayal of Khloé Kardashian.
However, despite Kim's initial words of warning, she was much more philosophical when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
"I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good," she explained. "It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."
Unfortunately, the people involved are also keeping their mouths shut. While Woods gave her side of the story on Red Table Talk, Khloé has not said much after initially tweeting (and then walking back) her criticism. Most recently, she was asked about Thompson by Jimmy Kimmel.
"I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with," the host said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"
"I don't know, you know. I like what I like. What can I say?" she replied, adding, "I do agree, I should probably listen to my MJ, my grandmother, I should probably start to date accountants or something like that."
As for Thompson, he's already been spotted out with other women, so it's safe to say this experience hasn't exactly changed him. However, we won't know the full details until KUWTK tackles the drama later this season. With any luck, Kanye will give his opinion, too.
