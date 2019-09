Kylie Jenner reportedly had a falling out with best friend and collaborator, Jordyn Woods after the news broke that she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. We all gawked in disbelief when – as if planned – the Jordy Lip Kit went from $27 to $13.50 USD on the Kylie Cosmetics website. It appeared that Woods was being discontinued from Jenner’s life and her beauty empire. Many speculated as to whether it could have been bad timing and nothing more. It turns out, it was all a case of bad timing.