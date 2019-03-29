Chris Evans Wants To Be In A Musical & Yes He Can Sing — Don't Even Ask

Chris Evans: Avenger, ascendant Apple TV+ star, dog dad, and… musical man? If the Avengers: Endgame star has his way, the answer to that last question will be a “hell yes.” Evans nearly broke Twitter with a new Hollywood Reporter interview in which he announces his deep desire to show off his singing chops in an upcoming project.
“I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they're [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?,'” he told the publication. “When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about [Steven] Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story. That's one of my favourite musicals. I did it when I was in high school.”
Over a decade later, Spielberg is really making an adaptation of the iconic Manhattan-set musical. While Evans’ team suggested he may have simply aged out of playing a lead role in West Side Story — those honours go to baby faced Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler — the social media sphere asked if Captain American’s alter-ego can even sing. The response is of course he can. Chris Evans can also tap dance — let’s look at the evidence.
If we’re willing to take Evans at his word, the Massachusetts native has been talking about his musical background for years. He speaks often of growing up with a youth theatre manager for a mother, telling W in 2013, “We were like the von Trapps, all singing and dancing. I still sing everywhere — in the shower, in the car, before I got on the phone with you.” The March 2019 THR story has a similar anecdote involving tweenage Evans family holiday performances. The very first sentence of his 2018 New York Times profile is “Chris Evans has a theory about tap dancing.” From there, the paper of record details Evans’ passion for the vintage dance style and his habit of practicing it twice a week.
However, if you value action over mere talk, celebrity whisperer Ellen DeGeneres is here with the content you want. The Ellen host got Evans to show of his soft shoe during a stop on Gifted’s 2017 press tour (remember Gifted? That's where the Marvel superhero met ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate).
When it comes to actual singing on camera, it seems Evans needs a lot less coaxing. First of all, he and little brother Scott Evans have personally supplied us with a video of the pair belting out a few bars over a family vacation.
Prior to that extremely snapback-y moment, Evans sang twice in Anna Farris rom-com What’s Your Number. The movie star confirmed to Collider he’s really the one singing “Three Times A Lady” and “Just What I Needed” while also playing guitar in the 2011 flick. Elsewhere, there are these wildly wholesome and soft seven seconds of Evans giving Kenny Loggins’ “House At Pooh Corner” a try.
All together, these moments seem like phase one of Evans' formerly subtle plans for musical domination. At last, he's just being straightforward about it.
