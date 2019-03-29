Chris Evans Wants To Be In A Musical & Yes He Can Sing — Don't Even Ask

“I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they're [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?,'” he told the publication. “When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about [Steven] Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story. That's one of my favourite musicals. I did it when I was in high school.”