Chris Evans Wants To Be In A Musical & Yes He Can Sing — Don't Even Ask

If we’re willing to take Evans at his word, the Massachusetts native has been talking about his musical background for years. He speaks often of growing up with a youth theatre manager for a mother, telling W in 2013 , “We were like the von Trapps, all singing and dancing. I still sing everywhere — in the shower, in the car, before I got on the phone with you.” The March 2019 THR story has a similar anecdote involving tweenage Evans family holiday performances. The very first sentence of his 2018 New York Times profile is “Chris Evans has a theory about tap dancing.” From there, the paper of record details Evans’ passion for the vintage dance style and his habit of practicing it twice a week.