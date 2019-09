Could Costa Brazil Be The Next Billion-Dollar Beauty Brand?

To source his ingredients, Costa has linked up with Conservation International to work with and around the comunidades ribeirinhas, or river communities. “That gave a lot of legitimacy to the brand and the process in which we work. Once I source or find something [on my own], I bring it to them and they give me the guidance of how to deal with that particular community. We have so many ingredients, so we want to make sure that whatever we’re buying is clean and that the community is being respected in many ways.” Other Amazonian ingredients featured throughout the line include Babassu Pequi , and Murumuru oils (among others), and Tucuma butter. Costa Brazil is timber-free, meaning the nuts are cold-pressed for their oils after they’ve naturally fallen from the branches. The label’s work with CI supports their initiative that plants 75,000 trees in the Amazon each year.