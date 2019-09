How Kylie Jenner Became The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

But before she became a Forbes cover-grazing beauty entrepreneur so famous for her signature lips that she inspired a dangerous #KylieJennerLipChallenge , we first met Kylie on season one of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she was just ten years old. Since then, the show's popularity has continued to skyrocket. In 2015, the family signed an $80 million deal with E! for three years of filming, through season 14. And in 2017, they reportedly signed a renewal deal for under $100 million USD, through 2020. According to momager Kris Jenner (who gets a 10% cut of all her daughters' business deals ), the family splits the money equally . While Kylie isn't on the show nearly as much as her older sisters, she has long been a subject of fascination in her own right — enough that E! gave her her own spin-off series in 2017 called Life of Kylie.