Jordyn Woods Is Trying Out Platinum Hair — & It's A Look

Jordyn Woods' return to Instagram after all the Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson drama has been one for the books. The beauty books, that is.
The model and entrepreneur resurfaced on the 'gram after a two-and-a-half week hiatus flaunting a blunt, chin-length bob. And ever since then, the beauty hits keep coming. She's given us bare-faced selfies, natural glam for music videos, and lots of promo for her eyelash collection with Eylure.
Her newest look, however, definitely makes a statement. She was photographed rocking a long, platinum-blonde wig, installed by The Frontal Sleyer, while out in London to promote her eyelash collaboration. "Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow! Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them," she shared in an Instagram post.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time Woods has played with colour. She's worn honey-blonde strands in the past and has previously dabbled with golden highlights. Full-platinum, however, is definitely the brightest colour we've seen her wear. Given her beauty choices since her return to Instagram, we don't anticipate this to be the last style switch from Woods. But whatever look she rocks next, we'll definitely be keeping up.
We've reached out to The Frontal Sleyer for comment and will update this piece with more details when we hear back.
Advertisement