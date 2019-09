“Black Don’t Crack” Almost Kept Me From Getting Fillers

First I got micro-needling , which actually gives your skin a bit of trauma so it repairs itself, making it so much more dense and youthful. Then after that, she told me about fillers. There are so many different types of filler and so much has evolved since I first heard of it in the late '90s. I only thought of it to be one thing, which was going to make me look tight and plastic. But nowadays, there are so many conservative ways to use these “helpers,” as I like to call them. Dr. Dendy told me I should try fillers under my eyes ; it’s modern maintenance in a sense and not as taboo as we think it is.