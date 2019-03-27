“Black Don’t Crack” Almost Kept Me From Getting Fillers

When American Beauty Star first came out, I thought, Damn, I look so tired. When you see yourself from the outside, you start to look at yourself objectively. Everyone can understand what that’s like nowadays, because we're all selfie-obsessed. For me, being on TV was like looking in a mirror, and I was very self-conscious about my eyes. I asked my friend, who’s a former beauty director, what I could do. “Do you know of a great eye cream to get rid of this hollowness or puffiness or whatever I have?” I asked her. And she said, “Listen, I don’t know an eye cream, but I know a great dermatologist and her name is Dr. Dendy.”