Yes, the doppelgängers had to look scary, but their physical characteristics had to also silently translate one important clue to the audience: The Wilsons and their copies are two sides of the same coin. After all, Peele says, " we're our own worst enemy " — and the cast had to look the part. But doing that is a lot harder than it sounds, so we tapped Wheeler and the hair department head for the film, Camille Friend , to tell us all the behind-the-scenes details.