I’m A Porn Star — & My Breast Implants Earned Me $250,000

Even after that experience, I love my butt now. I could not be happier. It has reaped very awesome financial benefits. I made $50,000 more last year than the year before. I immediately got more followers. My video clips were doubling and tripling in sales from all new people. I started getting more offers to work on different websites and attend different events. It completely changed the game. It went from me working with my camera in my little dinky house to me being a household name in porn almost overnight.