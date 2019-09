I’m A Porn Star — & My Breast Implants Earned Me $250,000

I didn’t tell anybody that I was getting it done, because I didn’t want anyone’s opinion on it other than my own. I felt like I had to get it for my job and income, but also for me. I got it on my birthday in September 2017. I asked them to put the implant in the muscle , so my whole glute muscle on both sides was just cut right through the middle, the implant went in, and then it was stitched right up. After the surgery, it feels like your tailbone is being pulled in two different directions. You can’t stretch, you can’t touch your toes, you can’t really walk. I wasn’t ready for that.