"It was a task," Buacharern recalls. "We exaggerated her lines and veining a little more than usual and added some sallow texture to her skin, but something just wasn't working for her as Red." The crew agreed she needed something signature, like her Tethered son, Pluto, who has burn scars covering the lower half of his face because he loves playing with fire. "We thought maybe she could have a burn, too, but the prosthetic changes that would've been necessary to create that look would take too long," Buacharern explains. So, Nyong'o suggested they bleach her eyebrows to make it look like the hairs were singed by Pluto's pyrotechnics.