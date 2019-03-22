30 Days After The Cheating Scandal, Is Jordyn Woods Doing Okay?

Take it from Taylor Swift: When the Kardashian family turns on you, it's best to lay low for a while. However, Jordyn Woods might already be channeling her inner phoenix to rise from the ashes.
Kylie Jenner's former BFF became enemy no. 1 when reports alleging she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, surfaced. Woods later went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to give her side of the story and revealed that while Thompson did kiss her, it never escalated further.
That, apparently, wasn't good enough for the Kardashian clan, as Woods still remains absent from Jenner's social media, and already moved out of her house. However, that doesn't mean Woods isn't making a comeback. She returned to Instagram earlier this month with a break-up haircut of sorts, and her other social media activity proves she's taking this whole thing in stride.
Fans noticed that Woods liked a tweet that praised her for her comeback, featuring a recent photo of the influencer and the caption, "Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal."
Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal?. pic.twitter.com/gURb6GPOjR— EMILY MINAJ?? (@awfeelingss) March 20, 2019
It's not just online — Woods is thriving IRL as well. The Blast reports that Woods has been "flooded" with brand opportunities since the scandal, and her most recent Instagram looks like it might feature one of them.
They also report that Woods is on her way to London, Dubai, and the Middle East to sign deals and make appearances. As for Jenner?
"She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with," a source told People. "After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."
That could explain why people like Tiffany Sorya have been popping up in her Instagram story. Would love to see what the application to be in Kylie Jenner's friend circle looks like. Meanwhile, Woods has some different contracts to sign.
