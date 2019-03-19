Story from Entertainment

Are Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Secretly Communicating Via Instagram Posts?

Natalie Morin
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
Something strange appears to be happening between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, the famous ex-friends torn apart by Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal. While it seemed that the two had called their friendship quits, Instagram is linking them together in a bizarre way.
Woods is back on Instagram after the fallout from rumours that something happened between her and Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child. After laying low for a little bit, Woods returned to the social media platform and started to post selfies of herself enjoying the sunny L.A. weather and sporting a new haircut. But as soon as she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Jenner immediately followed up with her own.
View this post on Instagram

ahh the sun is finallly back.. ? @iconswim #ad

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

my baby is stuck to me like glue lately?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

They still follow each other on Instagram but haven't liked each other's photos. Then, later that same evening, the two posted another set of close-ups at almost the exact same time.
View this post on Instagram

goodnight ⚖️

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

i love our little conversations ?? ??☀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Which leads us to wonder: is Kylie trying to eclipse Woods by grabbing back attention? Or is this a friendly secret celebrity code? Are they communicating, or is it all a big, weird coincidence?
