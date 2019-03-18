Khloé Kardashian Makes A Promise: True Will Never Be In The Middle Of Her Relationship Drama

Relationships are hard, but having children in the mix makes things that much trickier. For Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the arrival of baby True in 2018 coincided with the first of two very public cheating scandals. But Kardashian insists that Thompson will always have a place in True’s life, and that she will never be put in between her mom and dad.
“He is a good dad to her,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in reply to a fan who linked to a Baller Alert article questioning if Thompson is present in their baby’s life. She thanked the fan for their concern, but insisted, “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”
Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019
Tabloid speculation has arisen that a custody battle between Kardashian and Thompson is imminent. In her tweet, Kardashian seemingly denied such reports. Still, she makes clear that she’s very single and focusing on herself and being a mom. She credits family and motherhood with grounding her in the midst of her relationship troubles. In a reply to another fan, Kardashian wrote that the past few weeks have been “tough,” but that “my baby girl has got me through. It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you.” She also confirmed that we will get to see her “little love bug” in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and hinted that we will see some serious drama unfold when the show is back on the air.
It’s been tough but my baby girl has got me through. It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you ? I hope you’ve been ok and that you are happy— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019
For sure you are! She is my little love bug and it’s hard for me to not be with her all the time— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019
I’m always excited for the blessings that we get to continue to work together as a family. But you know every season has either some good emotions or bad emotions so sometimes it’s hard to relive. But blessed and grateful either way— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019
Earlier this month, she addressed the recent scandal with Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods by indicating that she’s leaving it all behind. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she wrote on Twitter. Whether or not we will see it play out on television remains to be seen, but at least True’s parents seem devoted to co-raising her the best that they can.
I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019
