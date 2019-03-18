Are Meghan & Harry Putting A Political Mastermind On Staff To Address Racist & Sexist Attacks On The Duchess?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have finally found the key to dealing with the sexist and racist trolls that have plagued them since before they first said “I do” last May. Her name is Sara Latham.
Latham has been appointed to head communications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a press release from Kensington Palace. And this latest royal hire has got a long history in politics and dealing with high-level trolling.
She previously served as a transitional official for then-president-elect Barack Obama in 2008, a senior adviser on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and worked in the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency. Latham also holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and in the U.K, where she worked as special adviser to U.K. Labour politician Tessa Jowell from 2005 to 2006.
Latham’s hiring seems to indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have become known for their liberal political opinions, want to lean further into them. Who better to focus their narrative and reign in trolls than someone like Latham, who’s experienced in dealing with high-profile politicians and the onslaught of racism and sexism they face?
This news comes not long after it was confirmed that the royal couple would be splitting households from Prince William and Kate Middleton and moving to Frogmore Cottage outside of London. The announcement also comes after the royal family released guidelines for "anyone engaging with our social media channels,” which employs users to show "courtesy, kindness and respect."
Since she wed Prince Harry, Meghan has been a target for trolls on every platform. A recent report obtained by CNN found that more than 5,000 tweets contained anti-Meghan hashtags and racial slurs. Sexist tabloids have claimed Mehgan is “difficult” and “demanding.” Additionally, reports haven’t stopped swirling that there’s bad blood between the duchesses, despite the royal family’s insistence that this household split has been a long time coming.
Latham will be based out of Buckingham Palace and will report directly to the Queen’s own communications secretary.
