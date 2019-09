Ultimately, Dr. Borotwitz and Dr. Kazmerski hope that this buzzy fictional film demonstrates the challenges of living with a severe lung disease, and having a highly medicalized life, but also some of the triumphs. It's also an opportunity to spread awareness about the common genetic disease that affects more than 30,000 people living in the U.S., she says. "The thing that's been really remarkable, is that this used to be an illness where people didn’t live past the first decade of life — and now more than half the people in the U.S. with cystic fibrosis are adults of all ages," Dr. Borowitz says. "Cystic fibrosis is a part of who people are, but it's not what they are."