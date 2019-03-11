If the residents in this iconic Paris neighbourhood had their way, Instagrammers would be banned from taking photos on their street.
On Rue Crémieux, it is as if the mid-19th century homes got a makeover in the style of the brightly painted, Victorian homes of San Francisco. The pastel pinks, purples, and blues are an irresistible magnet for Instagrammers from around the world who have started putting this small, cobblestoned street at the top of their sightseeing lists when they travel to the city of lights.
Over the past four years, residents have been weaving their way through tourists trying to get the perfect ‘gram and they have had enough. The residents’ association for the street is appealing to the city of Paris this week to close the street to non-residents on evenings and weekends, reports Travel + Leisure. With more than 30,000 posts on Instagram tagged Rue Crémieux, it’s easy to see why.
It’s not just quick photos from passersby. In a statement, the vice president of the residents’ association said that people living on the street have made noise complaints due to loud conversations, photo shoots, music videos, and even flash mobs happening there for the benefit of the ‘gram. “It’s become hell,” the vice president of the street association told Franceinfo. “During the week it’s not bad because it’s just tourists and they are not too disruptive. But during the weekend, it’s 200 people outside our windows. We’re eating at our tables and people are just outside taking their pictures.”
Scrolling through the Geotag on Instagram, it's easy to see what the residents mean. It's one thing to take a photo on a pretty street, it's another to sit in the doorway of someone's home, bring a huge crowd, or use their windows as a backdrop to your music video.
The residents hope that by appealing to the city, they will install gates on either end of the small street. During the weekdays, the gates would be open to anyone wanting to pass through and take pictures or just take in the aesthetically pleasing architecture. However, during the nights and weekends, when residents are most likely to want to enjoy the quiet of their own homes without stepping out onto a set with lights, dancers, and cameras, the gates will be closed.
We have all dreamt of what life would be like if it were a musical, but this is a bit much.
