The Problem With Those Headlines About Meghan Markle & Her Staff? They’re Sexist.

The narrative surrounding Pickerill’s departure is that she quit suddenly, supporting the narrative that Markle must be difficult to work for . When rumours of that tenor first emerged, they were just that — rumours. Tabloids claimed that Markle’s staff were “ reduced to tears by the royal’s demands,” that she is “demanding ,” and some even go as far as to refer to her as “ Duchess Difficult .” All these rumours do is sustain a sexist notion that women who are high achievers in the workplace are hard to work for or with — their defying of gender norms gets them painted with a slew of negative words and feedback such as picky, demanding, difficult, high-maintenance, etc., rather than calling them leaders.