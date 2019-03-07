Tristan Thompson Makes Time To Hang Out With “Mystery Woman” Amid Cheating Drama

While Khloé Kardashian has been reeling from the breakup of her family, and Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are dealing with the fallout of their friendship, Tristan Thompson — the person arguably responsible for this whole mess — has apparently been doing just fine. After allegations that he cheated on Kardashian by kissing Woods at a party, Thompson was spotted out and about with an unknown woman in NYC.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Thompson and the woman were grabbing dinner at Nobu for four hours before getting snapped by paparazzi. At one point the basketball player, who was in the city ahead of the the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Brooklyn Nets (the Nets won), even gave the cameras the middle finger, presumably out of frustration with the whole situation...that once again I'll say: He (allegedly!!!) created!
Back in Calabasas, Kardashian, with whom Thompson shares daughter True, has been grappling with the whole situation. While her initial reaction to the scandal was to blame 21-year-old Woods, she reevaluated after online backlash.
"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she tweeted over the weekend. "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time... What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."
After her bombshell interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, Woods has gone back to laying low.
"Kylie and Jordyn have communicated, but not much," source told Entertainment Tonight. "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister Khloé. Khloé was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person, and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."
Maybe the two can rehash over Nobu.
