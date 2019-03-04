Zendaya & Grace Jones Officially Shut Down Paris Fashion Week

The actress and singer added fashion designer to her growing (and quite frankly, glowing) résumé, with the launch of her collection with Tommy Hilfiger. Brought to life under the direction of the Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, the show was inspired by the 1973 Battle of Versailles show, which put American fashion on the global map.
The show kicked off with a disco dance party before Black models of all sizes, ages, and shades strutted down the runway wearing pieces dripping with sequins, glam metallics, and flared silhouettes. The superstar catwalk cast included Winnie Harlow, Ebonee Davis, Halima Aden, Precious Lee, and Marquita Pring, as well as living legends Beverly Johnson and Pat Cleveland.
One model in particular, though, absolutely stole the show: ageless beauty Grace Jones.
Jones sauntered out on the runway to her own song, “Pull Up to the Bumper,” in a gold bodysuit, metallic blazer, and thigh-high boots, looking as regal as ever. Later for the finale, everyone danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” as Zendaya, Hilfiger, and Jones took a bow at the end of the runway.
Grace Jones brings out the final look at the @TommyHilfiger x @Zendaya show. Watch the full show now on BoF’s Facebook and Instagram page. #BoFW #PFW pic.twitter.com/SEjLIQlgj5— The Business of Fashion (@BoF) March 2, 2019
ZENDAYA WORKED SO HARD ON #TOMMYXZENDAYA AND IT HAS ALL PAID OFF FOR A BEAUTIFUL SHOW IM SO PROUD pic.twitter.com/hzpDQiemcS— Kail (@dayasroses) March 2, 2019
“We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy…and allowed for me and so many others to be here,” Zendaya told WWD ahead of the show.
The former Disney Channel star also explained why one of her non-negotiables in creating the line was size-inclusivity. “If women in my family can’t all wear it, I don’t want to make it,” she said. “We had plus-size models, which Tommy has never done before.”
Breaking down fashion barriers and bringing out bonafide legends? Zendaya we stan.
