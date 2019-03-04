We'll never really know what went down, and honestly, that doesn't matter. But what does is how Jordyn Woods, a young Black woman, has been treated by the media. We've seen it before. Woods is being painted as a promiscuous, desperate clout chaser. She told Pinkett Smith her mother can't go to the grocery store, and her siblings can't go to school or work because of the constant harassment since the news broke. Through tears, she said people have said her dad deserved to die. (Woods' father passed away in 2017 from cancer.)