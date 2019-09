Dark Phoenix is also an opportunity for the X-Men to reckon with Jean’s role in their ragtag family — which has often been on the sidelines. But the X-Men films don’t have the best track record in spotlighting Jean’s point of view. There’s Professor Charles Xavier, who encouraged Jean to suppress her powers due to the potential danger they posed, and her love interest Scott Summers (Cyclops), who often tries to swoop in and save the day. Jean is introduced from the vantage point of characters such as Wolverine, who she begs to kill her when her powers get out of control in The Last Stand, or the super-villain Apocalypse, who considers Jean more as a godlike conduit of power than an actual human being in X-Men: Apocalypse