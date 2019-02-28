Lena Dunham Defends Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

While the Kardashians are using subtle social media tactics to share their feelings about the alleged hookup between Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson, Girls creator Lena Dunham is sharing her direct thoughts on the drama.
If you, like Gwyneth Paltrow, are new to the scandal (where have you been?) the 21-year-old Woods is a Good American model (well, probably not anymore, considering she was recently scrubbed from the website), Kylie Jenner's best friend, and one-time housemate. Since news of the alleged incident broke on TMZ, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been particularly harsh on Woods, calling her a terrible friend and homewrecker — amongst many other things too indecent to print.
In a series of tweets, Dunham defended Woods, reminding fans to be gentle on the 21-year-old model.
"Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences?," Dunham wrote on Tuesday, referring to the alleged kiss heard round the world.
"When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash," she said in a second tweet (the leash never gets explained). "I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever."
Dunham is referring to the fact that Woods and Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics collaboration was price slashed the day after the cheating allegations broke.
Dunham added:
"The legal drinking age is 21. The legal going on TV age should be 26."
The Camping creator also confirmed that she was, indeed, talking about Woods when a fan called her out for defending the allegedly bad behaviour.
"I’m not coming for the K’s! I love and respect them. It’s just A LOT of media attention on a very young girl’s sexual choices and my heart aches when I see that," Dunham wrote.
The truth is, we don't know what really happened between Woods and Thompson, if anything at all. And if something did happen, it's not the business of the public to shame Woods' decisions.
How the Kardashian-Jenner clan deals with this alleged incident is between them and Woods, but harassing Woods isn't helping anyone.
As the saying goes...let she who has no sin cast the first lipkit.
