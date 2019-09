Among Phillippe's specialties: correcting busted eyeshadow application and placing the perfect highlight. “If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy,” Witherspoon said. “She [also] taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones.”