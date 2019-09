This Is How Much Rami Malek Is Worth

Cut back to Mr. Robot. Malek started the show in 2015. By season 2, it was a proven hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter , for lead actors in a television series per-episode-pay can vary a lot based on your experience, ranging anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 USD an episode. Malek wasn’t a total newcomer when he landed Mr. Robot, but it was his first time starring in a series. While raises come with each season, THR reports that the big payoff comes after contract renegotiations, which often come after the end of the third season. If the show is a breakout hit, which Mr. Robot was, stars of those shows can earn as much as $1 million USD per episode.