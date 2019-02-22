While loud, big, attention-grabbing coming out scenes also have their place on television and in media, good representation — for any group — means having a range experiences accounted for. For this character (and the real woman behind her), a quiet coming out is way more representative of her experience than anything else would be. The show stayed true to Abbi by letting her have her moment quietly, and mostly inside her own head. As a result, viewers mostly see the confidence with which she begins to explore this side of herself: That she simply asked the doctor out, and they set a date to meet up. As this story develops on Broad City, viewers will get to understand this part of Abbi even more, but all that really matters is that Abbi seems to understand it herself, and that she now has the space to be who she's clearly always been.